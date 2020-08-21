 Back To Top
National

Moon calls on government to use all means necessary to end sabotage of quarantine efforts

By Choi He-suk
Published : Aug 21, 2020 - 17:40       Updated : Aug 21, 2020 - 17:40
President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with Seoul Metropolitan Government officials on Friday. Yonhap
President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with Seoul Metropolitan Government officials on Friday. Yonhap
President Moon Jae-in on Friday called on the government to deal sternly with attempts to hinder quarantine efforts saying that the country is facing its biggest crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Seoul metropolitan government officials, Moon said that some are using physical force and fake news to hinder quarantine efforts, and urged the city to use all means at its disposal to counter such developments.

Moon was referring to the actions of members of the Sarang Jeil Church and false reports that the government is fabricating false positives for specific groups.

Members of the controversial church have been taking increasingly extreme actions, including preventing officials from disinfecting the church, refusing to be tested and, in the case of some diagnosed with COVID-19, escaping from hospitals.

“I believe that a very rapid, preemptive and stern response is important,” Moon said. He said that the authorities must ensure that measures such as access restrictions and prohibition of gatherings are adhered to.

“If Seoul city’s powers are lacking, then request police assistance and help from the central government.”

Moon also called on central government agencies to provide support, and apply criminal law to those hindering quarantine efforts.

“If necessary, strictly execute the law by taking (offenders) into custody on site and filing for arrest warrants,” Moon said, urging officials to show the public that government authority is firmly in place.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
