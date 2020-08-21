Samsung Galaxy Note 20 now available globally

A photo shows a reporter checking the company's latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20, at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics said Friday that it has officially launched its flagship Galaxy Note 20 phablets globally. The South Korean tech giant’s newly launched lineup, available in 70 countries, comprises the standard Note 20 and the high-end Note 20 Ultra.



Samsung Electronics added that the products will be available in a total of 130 nations worldwide by mid-September.



The company plans to hold launch events and promotional activities depending on the COVID-19 situation in each nation.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)