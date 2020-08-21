BTS challenges themselves once again with ‘Dynamite’

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

Global sensation BTS surprised their fans on Friday by releasing a digital single “Dynamite” ahead of their scheduled album release later this year.



The track is unprecedentedly recorded all in English – something they had never tried before, since their debut seven years ago.



During their online media showcase, leader RM explained it was indeed a new challenge for them.



“We never released a song before the official album release or in English, and frankly, it wasn’t our plan either,” he said. “But while recording for our upcoming album, we thought this track’s energy was so fun and fitting, and considering the ongoing situation around the world, we wanted to enjoy it as quickly as possible with as many people as possible.”



As another first, the song was released at 1 p.m. KST instead of the usual 6 p.m. Considering the song’s nature, it appears a strategic plan to maximize its performance on music charts overseas.



The band has recently been busy with their reality show “In the SOOP” hitting the broadcast earlier this week. They also look ahead of the release of “Break the Silence: The Movie” and their album, which will be put out this year as planned, said member Jimin at the showcase.



Here are the questions and members’ answers from the showcase.





(Big Hit Entertainment)