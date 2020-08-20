 Back To Top
Finance

BOK names new senior deputy governor

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 18:55       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 18:55

The Bank of Korea promoted Deputy Gov. Lee Seung-heon to replace Senior Deputy Gov. Yoon Myun-shik, whose three-year term in office just ended, officials said Thursday.

Lee will henceforth be the No. 2 decision-maker in South Korea’s central bank, next to Gov. Lee Ju-yeol.

“During recent years, Lee has successfully displayed capacities in key management agendas such as the establishment of the BOK’s financial network and the construction of the bank’s annex,” the bank said in a release.

“He has also taken the lead in drafting BOK 2030, the bank’s strategic mid- and long-term development road map for the upcoming decade.”

As deputy governor in charge of personnel operations, public affairs and overall organizational management, Lee chaired the BOK’s emergency task force to deal with the COVID-19 crisis this year.

Prior to assuming his post as deputy governor, Lee had previously served as international department director from 2017 to 2019, taking charge of matters concerning the foreign exchange market. In 2011-2013, he joined the International Monetary Fund’s executive board.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
