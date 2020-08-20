 Back To Top
National

Seoul bans rallies with 10 or more people

By Park Han-na
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 15:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)



Seoul Metoropolitan government said Thursday that it will ban all rallies of 10 or more people until Aug. 30. The new rule will come into effect on Friday.

The city government said it decided to act preemptively to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the city has a great chance of chain transmissions due to a high population density and its floating population.

The city reported 135 new cases Thursday, the highest number in the country, followed by its surrounding Gyeonggi Province with 81 cases.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
