National

Gyeonggi Gov. warns of tsunami-like virus wave

By Park Han-na
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 15:33       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 15:41
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung urged Thursday residents and medical professionals to have a high-level of readiness to fight against the novel coronavirus, warning of a tsunami-like shock they haven’t experienced before.

Calling the recent resurgence in number of COVID-19 patients a second wave of pandemic, Lee called for active cooperation of hospitals, private companies, residents and medical staffers to prepare for a sharp increase in infections which could overwhelm the health care system.

“Due to reckless activities of the Sarang Jeil Church and rallies in Gwanghwamun area, we are facing a new and worse crisis,” Lee said during an online press conference.

Along with Seoul, its surrounding areas that include Gyeonggi Province have been reporting surges in the number of infection cases since last week with the majority of them traced to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul.

Gyeonggi Province added 93 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 2,220.

“We have to be prepared for the worst emergency situation that medical capabilities can’t handle the rising infection numbers,” he said, adding that some patients may have to wait at home before getting transferred to hospitals due to lack of beds.

He asked big private hospitals to cooperate with the provincial office to realign medical system and enhance resources efficiency such as moving patients with mild case to other minor facilities to securing beds for patients with serious illness.

Stressing the importance of compliance with every day preventive measures, he urged all residents to refrain from going outside and avoid in-person contact with others and wear face masks.

On Wednesday, Lee exercised his administrative order to those who attended meetings hosted by the Sarang Jeil Church after Aug. 7 as well as those who participated in street protests held on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 in Gwanghwamun to get tested before Aug. 30. He also made the wearing of face masks mandatory to residents and visitors in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
