[News Focus] Protestant churches under siege in new COVID-19 storm

Disease control officials are engaged in sanitary efforts Tuesday at the Yeouido Full Gospel Church in western Seoul. South Korea has been on alert after a large cluster of infections traced to Protestant churchgoers was discovered. (Yonhap)

About six months after the first coronavirus wave, South Korea is once again in turmoil from a large cluster of infections traced to churchgoers.



At the center of the ongoing COVID-19 resurgence is Sarang Jeil Church, led by a controversial pastor with far-right, extremist political inclinations, which has emerged as the country’s second-largest virus cluster with over 600 confirmed cases. But smaller-scale breakouts have popped up nationwide at scores of other Protestant churches as well.



Although virus breakouts at religious gatherings are not unique to Korea, some unique features of Protestant churches here appear to have played a role in making them hotbeds of virus transmissions.





Community bonding a crucial factor



For believers, a church is not just a place of faith and worship.



Beyond their original core purpose, churches in Korea often play a unique role as social hubs in their respective neighborhoods by hosting meals and tea gatherings and organizing classes, excursions and meetings among their congregants and more.



“For people in all age groups, the churches are deeply related to their daily lives,” said a spokesperson from the National Council of Churches in Korea, one of the four major Protestant groups in the country.



“A church is a community, and it serves as a hub for members with diverse interests and backgrounds to join together with faith as a common factor.”



An individual church’s financial stability is directly correlated with how well it builds this community, the NCCK explains. With a greater membership base comes a larger amount raised as offerings during regular worship services.



“How big of a role the church plays in its neighborhood determines how long the church will survive and grow,” the spokesperson added. “But that has been very much difficult for everyone since the coronavirus outbreak.”



Churchgoers agree. Many Christians in Korea consider meal-sharing and bonding after services as a core part of their Christian faith and life.



“The church I have gone to for the past few years always offered after-service lunches and afternoon activities for all age groups,” said Choi Jin-hyang, a 26-year-old churchgoer in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.



“They were integral part of the Sunday worship experience for many of the attendees.”



Choi’s church of around 750 members has canceled all in-person services and activities since February when the coronavirus situation became serious. The church limited the number of physical attendees for weekly services to below 30 percent and reverted almost everything to online, she said.



But not all churches have done so.



Because many Protestant denominations are relatively decentralized, also played a part, some experts and pastors said. Unlike Catholic churches or Buddhism which have a centralized authority setting rules for members to follow, including in times of crisis like the pandemic, many Protestant churches act with a large degree of independence.



“All an individual church cares about is itself, and for that reason, they can’t help but worrying about the retention rate of its members and recruiting efforts for new ones,” said a pastor at a church in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, who wished to remain anonymous.



A lack of a greater vision for the sake of all churches, congregations and the general public has allowed the entire Protestant church community to get blamed for the second wave, the pastor lamented.



