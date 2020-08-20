Seoul Auction collaborates with Artsy as pandemic jeopardizes HK auctions

Seoul Auction is holding an online auction in conjunction with Artsy, a global art sale platform, featuring artworks by Korean masters as well as international artists, such as Damien Hirst and KAWS.
South Korea’s largest auction firm is running a preview until Sept. 1 at the Seoul Auction Gangnam Center. The “Artsy x Seoul Auction: Splash! Splash!” will show around 80 art pieces by artists from 11 countries. The total value of the pieces estimated at around $780,000.
It is the third online auction event that Seoul Auction and Artsy are working on together, following two previous auctions in April and June. The Korean auction firm initiated the collaboration with Artsy in an attempt to attract a wider range of global collectors as auction events in Hong Kong have been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We used to have four auctions in Hong Kong, but this year, we moved to the online platform and decided to collaborate with Artsy, an internationally popular art sales platform,” Son Ji-sung, head of communications at Seoul Auction, told The Korea Herald.
Work by Korean masters on auction include those by Lee Ufan, Park Seo-bo, Yun Hyong-keun, Kim Tschang-yeul and Kim Chong-hak. The starting price of Park Seo-bo’s “Ecriture No.2-06 (ed.25/29)” is expected to be around $3,000. Seven of Lee Ufan’s works will go under the hammer, including “Correspondence” which is estimated to fetch $45,000-75,000.
Masterpieces from four representative Chinese contemporary artists -- Yue Minjun, Wang Guangyi, Zhang Xiaogang and Fang Lijun -- will also be auctioned. Other internationally renowned artists whose works will be sold include David Hockney, Julian Opie, Damien Hirst, KAWS AND Antoni Tapies
The sales will close at 10 a.m. on Sept.2. Bids can be placed Artsy’s website (www.artsy.net).
By Park Yuna
