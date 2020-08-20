 Back To Top
National

Former US forces chief in Korea named to lead fraternity group

By Choi Si-young
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 12:57       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 12:57
Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the ROK-US Combined Forces Command from 2016-2018 (Yonhap)

Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea from 2016-2018, was named chairman as well as president of the Korea Defense Veterans Association, the fraternity group comprising American and Korean servicemen said Wednesday.

“KDVA has been essential in bringing together Americans and Koreans who care about the Alliance and how the Alliance supports both countries,” Gen. Brooks said.

“My love for Korea and my appreciation for the Alliance are well-known, and I very much look forward to the work KDVA will continue to do in keeping both countries connected.”

Gen. Brooks will begin his term on Oct. 1, following the founding chairman and president, Gen. Walter Sharp, who also served as commander in Korea before Brooks. Gen. Sharp was tapped as chairman of the Military Officers Association of America.

Launched in 2017, KDVA aims to solidify the Korea-US alliance. Its members include both American and Korean servicemen.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
