Business

[Monitor] SK hynix restores 30% share in DRAM market

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 21, 2020 - 11:40       Updated : Aug 21, 2020 - 11:40




SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory provider, restored its share in the global DRAM market with over 30 percent for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to data from TrendForce, more than half of the DRAM market was occupied by Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix in the second quarter of 2020.

Samsung cemented its solid lead with 43.5 percent, followed by SK hynix with 30.1 percent.

SK hynix’s presence in the DRAM market was reduced for the past 1 1/2 years, largely due to falls in price.

However during the April to June period, SK hynix showed the highest growth rate among the top six chipmakers, posting a 18.7 percent growth from the previous quarter.

TrendForce noted the company’s operating margin stood at 35 percent, and the rapid increases in the average selling price of DRAM helped boost sales.

According to SK hynix‘s earnings, its DRAM shipments expanded 2 percent compared to the first quarter, while the average selling price surged 15 percent upon increased demand for server DRAM from data centers.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
