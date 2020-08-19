McDonald’s Korea to hire more people with severe disabilities

A member of the McDonald’s Korea crew greets customers at a branch in Seoul. (McDonald’s Korea)
McDonald’s Korea said Wednesday that it will hire more staff with severe disabilities during the third quarter of this year.
A total of 15 new staff members with disabilities have been hired since the third quarter began, and the company plans to hire an additional 15 by September.
The fast food chain also said it would continue to provide stability and a positive corporate culture for staff with disabilities.
“My colleagues are very considerate when I fall ill despite my will, which I’m very thankful for,” one McDonald’s Korea staff member said.
McDonald’s Korea said about 1 in 4 of its 178 staff members with disabilities go on to work with the company for over 10 years.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)