Posco International sells steel on online platform





Posco International is set to boost online trading of steel in partnership with local steel e-commerce operators, the firm said Wednesday.



The trading firm said it signed a business agreement with four steel e-commerce operators, Sinsteel, Chungnam Steel, Daeduck Steel and Steelman Networks.



Through the agreement, they plan to connect each company’s sites in the form of banners on the online transaction site Steel Trade -- which was opened by Posco International in November last year -- and to cross-register products. Steel Trade will handle diverse materials, including plate, rod, steel pipe, and steel wire.



Posco International said the platform can establish a transparent steel distribution culture as steel suppliers and consumers can check sales information in real time, and consumers can decide the price and quantity of products.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)