 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Runaway COVID-19 patient caught at Seoul cafe

By Choi He-suk
Published : Aug 19, 2020 - 11:41       Updated : Aug 19, 2020 - 11:45
The hospital in Paju, Gyeonggi Province from which the patient had escaped. Yonhap
The hospital in Paju, Gyeonggi Province from which the patient had escaped. Yonhap

A COVID-19 patient who ran away from a hospital was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man, in his 50s, was confirmed to have the coronavirus after attending a service at the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul.

He was apprehended at about 1:15 a.m. at a coffee shop in Sinchon, Seoul, after running away from the hospital in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, 25 hours earlier.

It has been reported that there were about 40 people at the coffee shop when the man was taken into custody.

His motive for running away from the hospital, where he was in isolation and receiving treatment for COVID-19, remains unclear.

The Sarang Jeil Church, led by the controversial pastor Jun Kwang-hoon, is at the center of a resurgence of the virus in Seoul and the surrounding area. Several hundred members of the congregation have been confirmed positive for the virus, including Jun, his wife and his secretary.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114