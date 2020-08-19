 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Celltrion, Genexine stocks strong upon preclinical success of COVID-19 vaccine

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Aug 19, 2020 - 11:03       Updated : Aug 19, 2020 - 11:03
(Celltrion)
(Celltrion)
Celltrion and Genexine stocks were upbeat Wednesday, on the back of Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology’s announcement the day before that Korean scientists have succeeded in deriving meaningful results from COVID-19 treatment and vaccine candidates’ animal tests.

Celltrion shares started 1.48 percent higher than the previous day at 308,500 won ($260) while Genexine’s started 4.99 percent higher at 126,200 won.

KRIBB said Tuesday that in primates modeled with COVID-19 infection, Celltrion’s COVID-19 treatment candidate eradicated all traces of SARS CoV-2 in 24 hours of administration.

As for Genexine’s deoxyribonucleic acid vaccine candidate, the pipeline removed fever from those administrated with the vaccine, as compared to the control group.

In 48 hours of the vaccine administration, no virus was detected in the upper respiratory tract, the major transmission route of coronavirus.

KRIBB said that the research results were passed on to relevant firms developing the treatments and vaccines.

In addition, both Celltrion and Genexine are carrying out phase 1 clinical trials of their treatment and vaccine candidates. Clinical phase 1 trials involve testing the toxicity of the drug candidate on healthy people. Celltrion started CT-P59’s phase 1 trial on July 17 and Genexine started GX-19’s phase 1/2a trial on June 11.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114