Presidential hopeful Lee tested for coronavirus

Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)
Ruling Democratic Party leadership contender Rep. Lee Nak-yon has been tested for the new coronavirus and gone into self-isolation after coming into indirect contact with an infected individual.
Lee is a former prime minister and is considered one of the ruling bloc’s most promising presidential candidates.
According to a social media post from Lee, the indirect contact occurred at the radio station of the local broadcaster CBS, where he appeared on a show immediately after an individual who was later diagnosed with the virus.
CBS has since canceled its regular radio programs.
Lee was informed of the situation Tuesday, after which he was tested and went into self-isolation.
In the social media post, Lee said he had not come into direct contact with the infected individual, but that they had used the same chair and microphone.
Lee said all his engagements would be canceled until he got his test results, and that his office had informed the people he met and establishments he visited after appearing on the show and before going into self-isolation.
Rep. Choi Hyung-du of the main opposition United Future Party and Rep. Kim Yong-min of the ruling party, who appeared on the same program, were also tested and are now in self-isolation.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com
)