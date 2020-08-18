Samsung to support Android 11 on Galaxy phones within the year

Galaxy S20 (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it will support three generations of Android operating system upgrades on millions of its Galaxy devices, which includes a plan to start offering Android 11 on some Galaxy phones within the year.
Samsung is planning to make a range of its mobile offerings, from Galaxy S, Note, Z, A to the Tab series, eligible for the Android upgrades.
The Galaxy S20 lineup that is currently powered by Android 10 will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 this year, the company said. The S20 will be the first Galaxy device to receive the Android 11 upgrade.
“As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands,” said Yoon Jang-hyun, senior vice president at Samsung Mobile.
“By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)