Baemin introduces first outdoor delivery robot in apartment complex

Woowa Brothers’ five Dilly Drive robots stand inside Alleyway Gwanggyo, an apartment complex in Gwanggyo, Gyeonggi Province. (Baemin)
Baemin, or Baedal Minjok, the country’s No. 1 delivery app by market share, said Tuesday that it has started operating the country’s first outdoor delivery robot, which delivers food from a restaurant to an apartment building.
According to Woowa Brothers, the delivery app operator, it is now using five Dilly Drives, its outdoor autonomous delivery robot, at Alleyway Gwanggyo, a residential and commercial complex located in Gwanggyo, Gyeonggi Province.
Residents of the 1,100 households in the apartment complex and visitors can make orders from the restaurants and cafes in the complex, and use the robotic delivery service by tagging QR codes with the Baemin app.
The delivery is made to the first floor of apartment buildings, or at designated spots outside, and the robot moves at the speed of 4 to 5 kilometers per hour, about the walking speed of humans.
Baemin explained that it requires precise technology and know-how to operate robots outdoors as they are exposed to different surfaces, obstacles, weather and other unexpected environments.
Baemin has been test-running the Dilly Drive on the campus of Konkuk University since November last year. The Dilly Drive for Alleyway Gwanggyo has a reinforced remote control system, the firm explained.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)