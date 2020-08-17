 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

SPO member tests positive for COVID-19

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 17, 2020 - 22:02       Updated : Aug 17, 2020 - 22:02
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


A member of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the SPO, a member of the orchestra underwent a diagnostic test for the virus on Saturday, after being informed of having close contact with a person who contracted the virus. The following day, the person was confirmed of the virus infection.

In response, the SPO canceled its Liberation Day concert on Saturday, and another performance on Sunday. The SPO office at the Sejong Center of Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul was shut down for disinfection on Saturday.

As most of the orchestra had rehearsed with the member who contracted the virus on Friday ahead of Saturday’s performance, they each were tested as well. The results are yet to come.

The SPO is currently considering canceling its upcoming concerts on Thursday and Friday. The orchestra is also slated to perform at the Classic Revolution 2020 Seoul Beethoven, a music festival arranged by the Lotte Foundation for Arts, on Saturday.

Its music director Osmo Vanska is currently residing in Seoul. He recently wrapped up his two-week self-quarantine here after flying in from the US for the concerts.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114