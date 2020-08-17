SPO member tests positive for COVID-19

(Yonhap)





A member of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has tested positive for COVID-19.



According to the SPO, a member of the orchestra underwent a diagnostic test for the virus on Saturday, after being informed of having close contact with a person who contracted the virus. The following day, the person was confirmed of the virus infection.



In response, the SPO canceled its Liberation Day concert on Saturday, and another performance on Sunday. The SPO office at the Sejong Center of Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul was shut down for disinfection on Saturday.



As most of the orchestra had rehearsed with the member who contracted the virus on Friday ahead of Saturday’s performance, they each were tested as well. The results are yet to come.



The SPO is currently considering canceling its upcoming concerts on Thursday and Friday. The orchestra is also slated to perform at the Classic Revolution 2020 Seoul Beethoven, a music festival arranged by the Lotte Foundation for Arts, on Saturday.



Its music director Osmo Vanska is currently residing in Seoul. He recently wrapped up his two-week self-quarantine here after flying in from the US for the concerts.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)