Pastor Jun tested positive for COVID-19

Jun Kwang-hoon (Yonhap)









A conservative pastor who leads a Christian church in Seoul that has become the country’s second-largest mass infection cluster tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities said Monday.



Jun Kwang-hoon, head of the Christian Council of Korea and pastor of Sarang Jeil Church in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, has come under fire for attending an anti-government rally on Saturday while he was under self-isolation orders.



Over 2,000 church members were undergoing tests following the confirmation of the first case at the church on Aug. 12.



“Jun needs to be treated in an isolation ward at a hospital. People who have come in close contact (with him) at the rally should be isolated and get tested,” a health authority said.



The details of when and where he underwent the test have not yet been confirmed.



Some 315 members of Sarang Jeil Church were confirmed to have contracted the virus as of Monday at noon.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)