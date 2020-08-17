Hyundai Motor, BBQ in trademark lawsuit over Genesis brand





Hyundai Motor and local chicken franchise Genesis BBQ are engaged in a lawsuit over the trademark rights of “Genesis.”



Hyundai Motor, which launched the Genesis brand in 2015, has been in a legal battle with BBQ for dozens of trademark rights since 2016. The automaker has been asking for the cancellation of the trademark rights held by BBQ in some areas.



The automaker was allowed to use the Genesis brand only related to automobiles because BBQ had registered trademark rights for other services and goods, such as bags, wallets, sweaters and other souvenirs.



The Korean Intellectual Property Tribunal has so far ruled in favor of Hyundai for many of the items, citing how BBQ has not used the brand rights in respective business areas for three years. Hyundai, however, is still banned from using the brand on items such as sweaters and shirts.



Hyundai Motor said, “We have Genesis trademark rights related to automobiles. But we are suing for trademark rights because we cannot make various souvenirs bearing the Genesis brand, which has not been used (by BBQ) for long.”



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)