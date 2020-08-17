 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor, BBQ in trademark lawsuit over Genesis brand

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 17, 2020 - 15:13       Updated : Aug 17, 2020 - 15:13


Hyundai Motor and local chicken franchise Genesis BBQ are engaged in a lawsuit over the trademark rights of “Genesis.”

Hyundai Motor, which launched the Genesis brand in 2015, has been in a legal battle with BBQ for dozens of trademark rights since 2016. The automaker has been asking for the cancellation of the trademark rights held by BBQ in some areas.

The automaker was allowed to use the Genesis brand only related to automobiles because BBQ had registered trademark rights for other services and goods, such as bags, wallets, sweaters and other souvenirs.

The Korean Intellectual Property Tribunal has so far ruled in favor of Hyundai for many of the items, citing how BBQ has not used the brand rights in respective business areas for three years. Hyundai, however, is still banned from using the brand on items such as sweaters and shirts.

Hyundai Motor said, “We have Genesis trademark rights related to automobiles. But we are suing for trademark rights because we cannot make various souvenirs bearing the Genesis brand, which has not been used (by BBQ) for long.” 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114