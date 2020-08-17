[News Focus] Government, conservative pastor in spat after church emerges as mass infection cluster

The spat between a conservative pastor and the government intensified Monday after health authorities and prosecutors sought to put the pastor behind bars for not cooperating in the government’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus although his church has emerged as the country’s second-largest infection cluster.
Jun Kwang-hoon, head of the Christian Council of Korea and pastor of Sarang Jeil Church in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, has come under fire for violating the self-isolation regime by attending a mass anti-government rally held at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul on Saturday. Scores of his church members were also said to have attended the rally.
Speaking to the protesters, he floated a conspiracy theory that a force “poured out virus to the church to block me from joining this rally.”
Seongbuk-gu district office directed the church on Aug. 13 to shut down the facility and prohibit assembly while urging churchgoers to get tested, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
At least 315 congregants of the 4,000-member Sarang Jeil Church were found to have contracted the virus as of Monday morning. A total of 2,000 people from the church have undergone diagnostic tests. The number has been growing at a fast clip since the first case at the church was detected on Aug. 12.
On Monday, the church pushed back against the government’s moves to press charges against Rev. Jun, arguing that he was not under self-isolation requirements when he took part in the rally.
“Jun had not received any notification. He signed a self-isolation statement notification at 6 p.m. after returning home from the rally on Saturday,” the church said in a press release.
The Interior Ministry immediately refuted the church’s assertions, citing a series of procedures that health authorities and the district office have taken from Aug. 13 including sending text messages to all church members and visitors to get tested.
On Sunday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, a body under the Interior Ministry, and the Seoul Metropolitan Government filed complaints against Rev. Jun to police for violating disease-control laws by spreading false rumors about the epidemic and ignoring a government order to self-isolate.
They also accused Jun of obstructing investigations by failing to provide a full contact list of its members.
On Sunday, Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office requested Seoul Central District Court to cancel the bail granted to Jun for breaching bail conditions.
Rev. Jun was indicted in March on charges of breaking public election law by asking attendees of a rally to support the conservative bloc in the April 15 general elections. He was released in April under a bail agreement that he wouldn’t take part in any rallies or protests which could be found to be illegal or related to the charges he faced.
The church also denied the accusation that it deliberately delayed diagnostic tests of its members.
“There was no such fact at all, but rather it took actions before the authorities,” it said.
As soon as the first case was confirmed, the church affixed a sign to the church that banned entry to the facility and sent out more than five text messages to each member of the congregation to urge them to cooperate with community health centers and not to gather for rallies, the church claimed.
Some local media said that church officials told members to wait a couple of days before getting tested. They said the automatic response message on its official phone number on Saturday had information about the rally’s time and location.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
