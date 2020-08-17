 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Jeju Air secures W135b in recapitalization

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 17, 2020 - 15:30       Updated : Aug 17, 2020 - 15:30
A Jeju Air aircraft (Jeju Air)
A Jeju Air aircraft (Jeju Air)

One of the nation’s leading low-cost carriers, Jeju Air said Monday that new stocks worth 135 billion won ($114 million) have been allocated to the company’s existing shareholders and employees.

The stocks were offered at 12,400 won, a 20 percent discount from the company’s stock price as of the end of last week. The company’s shares fell by 0.32 percent to close at 15,500 won.

In Jeju Air’s recapitalization scheme, the Jeju municipal government subscribed for around 4 billion won of new shares. The local government initially planned to inject 8 billion won to purchase them, but decided to downsize the plan.

The rest of the shares were purchased by AK Holdings, the largest shareholder of Jeju Air.

Jeju Air will have its 12 million shares available to the public as well between Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the company said.

Jeju Air will use the proceeds to repay debt and improve its financial stability, which has been weakened amid the economic fallout from COVID-19.

“The recapitalization scheme will allow Jeju Air to secure financial means to fight the pandemic. The company will try its best to maintain its leading position in the low-cost airlines market here,” an official from the company said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114