 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Heat waves, tropical nights to continue this week

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Aug 17, 2020 - 11:44       Updated : Aug 17, 2020 - 11:44
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The national weather agency on Monday issued special warnings for heat waves in most parts of Korea, following heavy monsoon rains that caused casualties.

The hot and humid southwestern winds joined the North Pacific High, a semipermanent, subtropical anticyclone, around the edges overnight, causing temperatures to rise to tropical levels across Korea, except in some inland areas.

The lowest night temperatures marked as of 7 a.m. were 26.1 degrees Celsius in Seoul; 25.7 C in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province; 28.3 C in Gangneung, Gangwon Province; 26 C in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province; 25.9 C in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province; 25.4 C in Gwangju; 26.8 C in Busan; 25.3 C in Daegu and 27 C for Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Agency.

When temperatures remain above 25 degrees from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m. the next day, the phenomenon is referred to as a tropical night here.

Special warnings for scorching heat waves have been issued in most regions, including Daejeon, Gwangju, Busan, Daegu, Gangwon Province, the North and South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island.

Special advisories for heat waves have been issued in most other regions, such as Seoul.

Heat wave warnings are issued when daily high temperatures are expected to stay above 35 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or heat waves are projected to yield severe damage.

Heat wave advisories are issued when daytime highs are likely to stay above 33 degrees for two or more days in a row, or the high temperatures are likely to cause major damage.

The KMA said it will be very hot this week, with daytime highs rising above 33 degrees in many regions, and above 35 degrees on the eastern coast of Gangwon Province, the North and South Chungcheong provinces, southern regions and Jeju Island.

The weather agency warned that people will feel hotter than the actual temperatures due to high humidity, and advised caution to prevent industrial damage in agriculture, livestock and other sectors.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114