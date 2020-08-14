 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Delivery workers on ‘refresh holiday’ for first time in 28 years

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 14, 2020 - 16:43       Updated : Aug 14, 2020 - 16:43
A conveyor belt is unplugged inside a logistics company on Friday. (Yonhap)
A conveyor belt is unplugged inside a logistics company on Friday. (Yonhap)

Delivery workers at major logistics firms took a day off Friday, for the first time in 28 years since the introduction of a delivery system in the country.

The companies have designated Aug. 14 as “Delivery worker’s refresh day,” amid surging workload in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

CJ Logistics, Hanjin, Lotte and Logen -- four major logistics companies here -- decided last month to give their delivery staff a day off, after they accepted the demand of two labor unions of delivery workers. The delivery services of the four companies will resume Monday.

Following drastic surges in the daily deliveries due to a rise in online purchases with the spread of the COVID-19, concerns have been raised on the increased workload of delivery staff.

After the labor unions of delivery workers demanded logistics firms to provide an official holiday for them, the Korea Integrated Logistics Association -- which includes the four companies -- accepted to designate Aug. 14 as a holiday.

Supporting the decision, the government also said it will work together with the industry to make Aug. 14 a permanent off-day for delivery persons every year.

President Moon Jae-in posted a tweet a day after their decision last month to deliver a message of support.

“Just hold off your waiting (for delivery) for one day on Aug. 14, and support delivery personnel to have time for rest and recharge,” Moon tweeted on July 18.

Some delivery services of e-commerce grocery platforms such as Coupang’s Rocket Delivery service, Ssg.com’s Ssg Delivery and Market Kurly’s Dawn delivery service, are running as normal, since they operate their own distribution systems, to guarantee employment rights such as five-day work week, the companies said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114