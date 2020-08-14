 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Celltrion to begin trials of Prolia biosimilar in Sept.

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Aug 14, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Aug 14, 2020 - 15:18
Celltrion said Friday that it will begin clinical phase 1 trials of its Prolia biosimilar CT-P41 in September.

The study aims to test CT-P41’s safety in healthy participants and is anticipated to wrap up in the first half of 2021.

Celltrion said it plans to finish clinical phase 3 trials by February 2025 when Prolia’s patent in the US will expire. CT-P41, as a biosimilar, gets to bypass clinical phase 2 trials given that it proves its similarity to the original drug.

Prolia as an osteoporosis treatment currently rakes in an annual revenue of 3.2 trillion won ($2.7 billion) according to Amgen’s 2019 financial report.

Celltrion said that it hopes CT-P41 will become a complementary pipeline to its existing biosimilars -- Remsima, Truxima and Herzuma.

Celltrion Healthcare, the logistics arm of Celltrion, has posted upbeat second-quarter earnings, marking an 868 percent on-year increase in its operating profit at 86.8 billion won. Its net profit increased 448 percent on-year to 46.4 billion won.

The company credited this record growth on the biobetter Remsima SC’s increased sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114