Samsung’s overseas research centers win AI competitions





Samsung Electronics’ said Friday its overseas research centers on artificial intelligence are gaining global recognition, winning top prizes in multiple competitions.



The company’s researchers in Poland and China have won a highly prestigious global AI competition, winning global attention in speech translation research.



Samsung R&D Institute Poland and Samsung R&D Institute China-Beijing competed with some of the world’s top universities and research labs to win first place in two separate challenges at the International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation, one of the world’s longest-running events on automatic language translation.



For the Offline Speech Translation task, which assesses the translation of TED talks from English to German, Samsung R&D Institute Poland won first place for the second time with its own research capabilities in audio to text translation.



Samsung R&D Institute China-Beijing took part in the second challenge, the Open Domain Translation task, evaluating Japanese to Chinese translation capability, and took first place.



The main goals of this task was the promotion of research into translation between Asian language, the exploitation of noisy parallel web corpora for machine translation and the thoughtful handling of data provenance, according to Samsung.



Other than the IWSLT challenge, the Poland center was also recognized as one of the leading teams at the Detection and Classification of Acoustic Scenes and Events 2020 challenge, held by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, which aims to use state-of-the-art AI technology to understand and interpret audio signals.



In June, Samsung R&D Institute China-Beijing also participated in three challenges hosted by the 2020 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, the Embodied AI Challenge -- VizWiz-Captions Challenge and the VATEX Video Captioning Challenge. The team claimed second place in the competition.



