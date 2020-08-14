 Back To Top
Life&Style

Gyeongbokgung to open up at night

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Aug 14, 2020 - 12:19       Updated : Aug 14, 2020 - 12:19
(CHA)
(CHA)


The Cultural Heritage Administration on Friday announced that it will open Gyeongbokgung to visitors in the evening from Sept. 2 to Dec. 4.

During this time, the palace will accept up to 4,500 nighttime visitors per day from 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m. The palace is closed on Tuesdays.

The CHA added that it will sell 2,500 tickets online, while selling 2,000 tickets on-site. The online tickets can be booked on portal giant Naver’s Booking platform. Before entering the site, people who made reservations online will be required to provide identification to receive their tickets. Up to 4 tickets can be purchased per person, according to the CHA.

Online reservations will open on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. The admission fee is 3,000 won ($2.53)

Free admission will be offered to people of national merit, people with disabilities and children under the age of six. Visitors wearing hanbok, or Korean traditional costume, can also enter for free.

Under strict quarantine guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors must go through temperature checks, wear masks and keep a 2-meter distance from each other. Further information about the nighttime opening is available on Gyeongbokgung Palace Management Office’s website www.royalpalace.go.kr.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
