[Newsmaker] Kian84 revises controversial webtoon, apologizes

Original scene in Kian84’s “Bokhakwang” showing Bong Ji-eun breaking a clam. (Naver)



Popular webtoon, or digital comic, writer Kian84 apologized and revised his latest work “Bokhakwang,” as controversy over the latest episode posted Tuesday sparked online protests.



“Bokhakwang,” which means king of returning to school, is the most popular work by Kian84 that is uploaded at around 11 p.m. on Tuesdays on web portal Naver.



“I am very sorry for causing concern with inappropriate depictions in my work,” Kian84 wrote on his webtoon page on Thursday.



The latest episode of the popular webtoon featured one of the main female characters, Bong Ji-eun, breaking a clam in a clam restaurant like a sea otter. The controversy arose as the character is hired by a major company, despite having failed miserably, after she breaks open the clam like a sea otter. Internet users claimed that breaking of the clam was a metaphor for Bong having sex.



Bong’s supervisor later admits to the main male character that he is dating Bong. He says he kissed her while drunk on the night of the clam incident. As Bong is in her 20s and the supervisor’s age was revealed to be 40 in the latest episode, many criticized the webtoon for portraying women as using sex to get jobs. The episode ended with the main character asking the supervisor, “Did you sleep with her?” which further ignited the controversy.



Over 68,000 people have signed an online petition on a Blue House website requesting “Bokhakwang” to be terminated. The homepage of MBC’s “I Live Alone” was filled with requests asking for Kian84 to be removed from the program.



Edited scene in Kian84’s “Bokhakwang” after controversy showing Bong Ji-eun breaking a crab. (Naver)



Kian84 initially changed the clam to a crab and instead of breaking the clam after putting it on her belly with a rock like a sea otter, the crab was placed on top of a table.



“We apologize for causing concern over our work. We have edited the work as the author has revised. We and the author will be more careful in the future regarding different contents dealt with in this work,” a Naver Webtoon official wrote on the webtoon’s comments section.



Kian84 (Instagram)