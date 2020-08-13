[67th Anniversary Special] Keeping up with new eating habits brought on by the pandemic

(123rf)



With the COVID-19 pandemic, some priorities have become universal -- hygiene, personal safety and social distancing. With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, experts say these factors will ultimately change the way people consume food.



In turn, related industries should gear up for the “new normal.”



“The increased awareness of food safety, and demands for healthy food and preference for noncontact transactions … such consumption patterns will continue for a long time and become the factor to lead structural changes in the food and beverage market,” wrote Jung Gui-il, a researcher at the Korea International Trade Association, in a report on global marketing strategies for the food industry.



The pandemic has tied people to their homes, and this inevitably led to increased demand for delivery services at hitherto unseen speed. At the same time, e-commerce businesses handling groceries such as Coupang and Market Kurly have witnessed their orders multiply.



Major retailers based on brick-and-mortar stores, such as E-mart, Lotte Mart and Homeplus, are accelerating the expansion of their online shopping channels and improving their mobile apps.



To make up for the losses and adapt to the changing trends, Lotte Shopping, the retail giant, has also announced plans to close about 200 of its hypermarkets and department stores.



Ready meals are also seeing a heyday as more people opt to cook themselves. They demand healthy options with high-quality ingredients, not just the “instant food” people were used to before.



“I cannot help but think about my health nowadays, and I believe eating well is the first thing you can do for your health,” Lee Eun-jeong, a single office worker in Seoul who lives alone, told The Korea Herald.



She said the ready-made packaged foods available at supermarkets easily enable her to cook up a decent meal.



Ready-to-eat foods sold at SSG.com, an e-commerce platform operated by Shinsegae Group (SSG.com)