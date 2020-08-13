 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Glovis, Incheon Airport partner on parking robots

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 13, 2020 - 15:24       Updated : Aug 13, 2020 - 15:25
Hyundai Glovis President Kim Jung-hoon (left) and IIAC President Koo Bon-hwan pose for a photo after a signing ceremony on Thursday. (Hyundai Glovis)
Hyundai Glovis President Kim Jung-hoon (left) and IIAC President Koo Bon-hwan pose for a photo after a signing ceremony on Thursday. (Hyundai Glovis)


Hyundai Glovis said Thursday it has partnered with Incheon International Airport Corp. to establish a smart parking system.

The South Korean logistics firm has signed an agreement with the IIAC to establish a test bed for smart parking. The signing ceremony was attended by CEO Kim Jung-hoon and IIAC President Koo Bon-hwan.

Under the agreement, the company plans to carry out smart parking system projects in three stages, including technical verification of parking robots, pilot operation of parking robots and customer services.

The introduction of the smart parking system is expected to drastically save time to find empty parking spaces. Customers will be able to find their cars quickly even if they forget their parking locations after a long trip, Hyundai Glovis said.

The company said it joined hands with the airport after analyzing that the process of parking using robots is similar to the process of moving and loading cargo at the logistics center.

The introduction of the smart parking system is a part of IIAC’s “Vision 2030” road map with the aim of becoming a futuristic airport to provide a differentiated customer service based on parking robots.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
