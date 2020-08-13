 Back To Top
Life&Style

Chimaek clampdown cuts Gangwon beach trash

By Lee Sae-byul
Published : Aug 15, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 15, 2020 - 16:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The popular pairing of fried chicken and beer -- known locally as chimaek -- can be eaten almost anywhere in Korea, but east coast beaches have become an exception.

Under government guidelines issued for disease control, Gangwon Province imposed an administrative order on eight of its provincial beaches last month to restrict gatherings and ban eating outdoors at nighttime.

Announcements warning that visitors are barred from eating there from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that those who violate the rule will face fines of up to 30 million won were repeated through the loudspeakers. It added that an extra penalty needed for disinfection could be charged if the new coronavirus was found to have been transmitted by people violating the rule.

Following the anti-virus regulations, news reports said Gyeongpo beach intensified its crackdown on rule-breaking, putting a stop to the familiar scene of young people and vacationers crowding the sandy beach and drinking all night. They added that amount of trash and drunken brawling has also reduced, meaning the seaside amenities have become more pleasant for visitors.

By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com)
