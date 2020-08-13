Korea's COVID-19 situation more worrying than in May: KCDC

South Korea is seeing signs of “a silent spread” of the novel coronavirus with sporadic outbreaks in the Seoul Metropolitan area, health authorities said Thursday, adding the situation is more worrisome than it was in May.
The country has seen a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to small gatherings at churches, schools and restaurants nationwide, with the transmission routes for 13.4 percent of the total cases for the past two weeks remaining unknown.
In early May, the source of infection was clearly identified -- bars and clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon -- and the virus was spread from there to logistics centers and churches, which made it easier for the authorities to carry out contact-tracing.
“But now, we see signs that cases without symptoms or with mild symptoms had remained unidentified for some time and silently spread the virus in the local community, leading to simultaneous outbreaks linked to churches, door-to-door sales, workplaces, markets, and schools especially in the Seoul Metropolitan area,” Kwon Jun-wook, the KCDC’s Deputy Director said at a briefing Thursday.
He added tightened social distancing rules might have to come into force to contain the spread.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Korea reported 56 new COVID-19 cases. Of them, 47 of the new cases were locally transmitted -- including 25 in Seoul, 16 in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and two in Busan and the remaining nine were imported. The total caseload rose to 14,770.
At least 11 employees working at eight Lotteria fast food chain restaurants were diagnosed with the virus as of Thursday, according to the KCDC. The health agency so far tested a total of 53 people – including 19 Lotteria employees who had gathered for a meeting at a Lotteria near Gunja subway station in eastern Seoul on Aug. 6.
Churches and nursing homes remain major routes for the spread of the coronavirus.
A total of eight people were traced to a nursing home in southwestern Seoul since the first patient tested positive on Aug. 7.
Nine more people were confirmed to be infected with the virus in connection with a church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, since the first patient tested positive Tuesday, raising the total of related cases to 12.
New cases were also reported at schools – a total of eight cases linked to two high schools in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, as well as three traced to a high school in Busan.
Of Thursday’s nine imported cases, three were detected during the quarantine screening process at the border, while the rest were identified while under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea. Four of them were Korean nationals.
By country, six were from Asia – two from the Philippines, two from Iraq, one from Vietnam and one from Kyrgyzstan – and two the United States and one from Algeria.
So far, 13,817 people, or 93.55 percent, have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 31 from a day earlier. Some 648 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine. Fifteen people remain in serious or critical condition.
The number of deaths stays unchanged at 305, with the overall fatality rate at 2.06 percent -- 2.4 percent for men and 1.78 percent for women -- as of Thursday. The fatality rate is 25.04 percent for those in their 80s or over and 9.32 percent for those in their 70s.
The country has carried out 1,654,898 tests since Jan. 3, with 17,798 people awaiting results as of Thursday.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)