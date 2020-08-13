 Back To Top
Business

Chevrolet Trailblazer on top 10 best user experience list

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 13, 2020 - 14:40       Updated : Aug 13, 2020 - 14:41
Chevrolet Trailblazer (GM Korea)
Chevrolet Trailblazer (GM Korea)

GM Korea said Thursday its Chevrolet Trailblazer has been awarded the annual Wards 10 Best UX list by US automotive analysis provider WardsAuto.

WardsAuto has been selecting 10 best user experience vehicles since 2016 by assessing the user-friendly technology such as touchscreens, smartphone pairing, voice-control navigation, head-up displays and the effectiveness of driver-assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

A total of 18 models with new or highly improved UX features were nominated this year and seven winners were sport utility vehicles or crossover utility vehicles.

Chevrolet Trailblazer is acknowledged for being packed with wireless smartphone connection system, allowing drivers to use major functions of their smartphones easily. Drivers can use Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto without the need for a USB cable connection, the automaker said.

The vehicle also comes with a variety of convenient features such as Chevrolet Bowtie Projection Hands-free Power Liftgate -- a feature which can open the truck just by a simple kick motion -- a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, dual connection Bluetooth hands-free and active noise cancellation system.

“Chevrolet is reinforcing its identity as a SUV-specialized brand by introducing a broad range of SUV lineup -- including the Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox and Traverse -- to the local market,” the automaker said.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

