British national detained over selling spy cam footage exposing Korean women

South Korean police (Yonhap)
A British man is facing prosecution in Korea for illegally filming sexual footage of Korean women and selling it online, local authorities said Wednesday.
According to the police, the man is accused of secretly filming at least 10 women he approached while visiting downtown Seoul for 10 days in early August 2018, and of selling the footage to paid members on his website for $27.
He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted some of the women after taking them home.
Police launched an investigation following complaints filed by some of the victims, and sought an Interpol red notice for him.
He was taken into custody in Denmark last November, was extradited here on July 31 and has since been in policy custody here.
Police found files that were uploaded to his social media accounts, which they said amount to 198 gigabytes in total. Police are continuing to investigate who bought the footage.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)