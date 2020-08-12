New season of tvN’s ‘Stranger’ delves into conflict between police, prosecution

The cast of tvN crime thriller drama “Stranger 2” poses during an online press conference, Tuesday. (tvN)



Cho Seung-woo returns to the small screen once again as the righteous and lonely prosecutor Hwang Si-mok, in the second season of tvN’s crime thriller drama “Stranger.”



“There are still four days left until the 15th, so I’d be grateful if people reviewed the first season,” said Cho at Tuesday’s online press conference as he struggled to fully explain his character to those who had not watched the show. The first season is gaining renewed popularity on multiple platforms, including Netflix, ahead of the premiere of the second season.



The first episode of the second season of “Stranger,” tvN’s first multiseason crime drama, will air Saturday, bringing together both familiar faces and new ones.



Bae Doo-na joins Cho again as the police inspector Han Yeo-jin after being promoted at the end of the first season, while Lee Joon-hyuk returns as prosecutor Seo Dong-jae and Yoon Se-ah is back as Lee Yeon-jae, who now heads the Hanjo Group.



Jeon Hye-jin and Choi Moo-Seong join the cast of “Stranger” as Han Yeo-jin and Hwang Si-mok’s superiors in the police department and the prosecutors’ office.



A “Stranger 2” poster features lead actors Cho Seung-woo (left) and Bae Doo-na. (tvN)