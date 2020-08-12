Korea to strengthen inspection of illegal property transactions

The South Korean government said Wednesday it will soon announce the results of inspections of illegal property transactions of expensive real estate in Seoul and its surrounding areas.
“Having tracked transactions of expensive houses reported earlier this year, state agencies found some irregularities, and the government will announce the final results in August,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki at a meeting with related ministers.
“The tax authorities will review abnormal transactions and levy fines on those involved.”
Despite the government’s survey of the average housing prices across the nation which have supposedly stabilized, apartment prices, as well as rent prices, in the capital and its surrounding cities have kept surging this year.
Because of the government’s latest regulations, which include a 5-percent cap on the increase of jeonse lease and higher property tax rates, house prices have been rising as owners are trying to pay taxes to make up for expected reduction in lease prices.
Jeonse, a lease system unique to Korea, allows tenants to live in rented houses for up to two years by paying a lump-sum deposit. According to the newly passed bills on the system, tenants can request landlords to extend their lease contracts for another two years, and the rent price cannot be increased over 5 percent. The laws are expected to go into effect this month.
The prime minister also said that the police and tax authorities will beef up their efforts to crack down on illegal property transactions and tax evasion, especially in the Greater Seoul area and Sejong City. This month, the housing market in Sejong heated as a scheme to move the administrative state agencies from the capital to the city has gathered momentum at the National Assembly.
In contrast to the overheated local property market, recent data from the International Monetary Fund showed that real estate prices in Korea grew moderately. The rise in house prices from the fourth quarter in 2018 to the third quarter in 2019 came in at 1.2 percent, the 37th highest among 63 nations, the IMF statistics showed.
The Philippines, Portugal, and Latvia were e three nations on the top with their price increase standing at 20 percent, 10.5 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.
Germany, France and China saw the average house prices grow 3.4 percent, 2.3 percent, and 2.3 percent, respectively, while the figure for the United States stood at 1.6 percent.
The rate for Korea, however, is thought to be out of touch with reality as the figure includes prices of different housing types, including multi-family houses, and studio apartments, according to some market watchers.
Apartments are the most sought-after type of housing property and the main culprit of skyrocketing housing prices here in the past years. Data from private property information firm Real Estate 114 showed that apartment prices grew 3.2 percent nationwide and 6.1 percent in Seoul during the same period.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
)