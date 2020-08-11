[Newsmaker] Why are Korean doctors striking?

Young doctors marched on the streets of Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday, in protest of the government's plan to reform the way the country recruits and utilizes its medical workforce. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)



Last Friday, thousands of young doctors and medical students took to the streets in Yeouido, Seoul, to protest the government’s plans for recruiting and utilizing health care workforce. Another walkout by doctors of all grades is slated for this coming Friday.



In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, 95 percent of around 7,000 doctors in residency said they would partake in the upcoming walkout, if the talks between the medical community and the government fall through.



At the center of the contention is a plan to recruit some 4,000 more doctors between 2022-32, about three-quarters of whom will be deployed in rural parts of the country for at least 10 years.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare estimates Korea needs about 60,000 more doctors. “The number of doctors per 1,000 people in Korea is 2.3, which is far below the OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) average of 3.4,” said Kim Heon-joo, the ministry’s director general for health care policy.



“The ministry, as well as the rest of the government, is convinced that expanding the medical workforce is inevitable,” he said.



Doctors disagree. Korea has the best health care access among OECD member states, argues the Korean Medical Association, which represents some 130,000 doctors. Population projections show the doctor-to-patient ratio will surpass the OECD average by 2028.



Adding more doctors is the “cheapest solution” to the challenges of the country’s rural medicine, according to an internal medicine physician whose office is in Yongsan, a central Seoul district.



“Hospitals in rural regions will be able to hire the newly minted doctors without fixing the problems that kept doctors from working there and failed to retain existing ones in the first place,” he said.



A medical student, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “This will only allow hospitals to use doctors at cheaper costs without improving wages or unfair labor practices.” The 80-hour weekly limit is still seldom observed at hospitals.



She added that the government’s approach failed to touch upon the real issues that prevent young students from taking up rural medicine, among which are poor labor practices and lack of career opportunities.







Junior doctors line up to get their symptoms checked before they participate in the march. Behind them is a blood donation vehicle where the young doctors donated blood. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)