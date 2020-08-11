US military personnel must be tested for coronavirus before traveling here

US military in South Korea (Yonhap)
Starting Aug. 21, all US military personnel will be required to undergo coronavirus testing before departing for South Korea, a US military newspaper reported Friday.
They must also observe a two-week quarantine before departure and again upon arrival under the toughened antivirus rules. Then, before their isolation period in Korea ends, they will be tested again. This means all US soldiers entering Korea will be quarantined for four weeks and must take two virus tests before being allowed in.
The same rules apply to any family members traveling with them.
A total of 144 American troops stationed in Korea have so far contracted the disease and 120 have tested positive upon arrival. Critics have asked the US military to beef up screening efforts and test its soldiers for COVID-19.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)