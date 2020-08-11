COVID-19 patient found to have attended KBO game; season to continue

File photo (Yonhap)



A person who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus was found on Tuesday to have attended a baseball game in Seoul, with the league office saying it has cooperated with health authorities in follow-up studies and the season will continue as scheduled.



The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the fan went to a game between the Samsung Lions and the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul last Tuesday. The person showed fever two days later and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.



The KBO said it helped local health officials with their epidemiological investigation and confirmed that the ailing fan was at the stadium between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the game day. Surveillance camera footage showed the fan with the mask on, the KBO added.



The investigation also determined that the fan and others in the area all adhered to health protocols, and no one came in close contact with the ailing person.



The league said the stadium has been thoroughly disinfected and it received the green light from health authorities to keep the season going.



At Jamsil later Tuesday, the LG Twins will host the Kia Tigers. The Twins have offered a refund without additional fees for any fans with reservations about going to a game there.



The KBO season began on May 5 without fans in the stands, due to lingering COVID-19 infection concerns. Gates reopened on July 27, on the condition that stadiums would operate at no more than 10 percent of capacity. The cap will be raised to 25 percent starting with Tuesday's games.



The KBO has put out a health and safety manual with several restrictions for fans. They must go through temperature checks at the entrance and keep their masks on at all times inside the stadium. They also must sit apart from one another, and eating and drinking from the seats are prohibited. Chanting and singing are also prohibited. (Yonhap)