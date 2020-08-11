 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

COVID-19 patient found to have attended KBO game; season to continue

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2020 - 16:28       Updated : Aug 11, 2020 - 16:28
File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)

A person who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus was found on Tuesday to have attended a baseball game in Seoul, with the league office saying it has cooperated with health authorities in follow-up studies and the season will continue as scheduled.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the fan went to a game between the Samsung Lions and the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul last Tuesday. The person showed fever two days later and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The KBO said it helped local health officials with their epidemiological investigation and confirmed that the ailing fan was at the stadium between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the game day. Surveillance camera footage showed the fan with the mask on, the KBO added.

The investigation also determined that the fan and others in the area all adhered to health protocols, and no one came in close contact with the ailing person.

The league said the stadium has been thoroughly disinfected and it received the green light from health authorities to keep the season going.

At Jamsil later Tuesday, the LG Twins will host the Kia Tigers. The Twins have offered a refund without additional fees for any fans with reservations about going to a game there.

The KBO season began on May 5 without fans in the stands, due to lingering COVID-19 infection concerns. Gates reopened on July 27, on the condition that stadiums would operate at no more than 10 percent of capacity. The cap will be raised to 25 percent starting with Tuesday's games.

The KBO has put out a health and safety manual with several restrictions for fans. They must go through temperature checks at the entrance and keep their masks on at all times inside the stadium. They also must sit apart from one another, and eating and drinking from the seats are prohibited. Chanting and singing are also prohibited. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114