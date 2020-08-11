 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

How is Korea faring in its battle against coronavirus?

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 15, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 15, 2020 - 16:00

It is little more than six months since a novel coronavirus that first emerged in China’s Wuhan late last year arrived in South Korea.

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive on Jan. 20, becoming the first confirmed patient of COVID-19 here. About a month later, the country experienced an explosion of infections, with as many as 909 cases reported in a single day.

Fast-forward to mid-August, the virus hasn’t gone away. But it appears to be under control. Daily new cases have remained under 50, with occasional fluctuations from a spike in imported cases or the discovery of small-scale cluster infections at home.

On the frontlines of COVID-19 wards, a sense of confidence is growing that lives can be saved.

The overall fatality rate is still above 2 percent, but the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a significant drop in fatalities since May.

Only 0.98 percent of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from May to July have lost their lives to the disease. None of the patients under the age of 60 have died. Only 3.76 percent of those aged 60 or older couldn’t be saved. This compares to a fatality rate of 2.46 percent for all ages reported in the Feburary-April period and 9.5 percent for the 60-plus age group.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114