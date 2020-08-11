 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

KF, BigHit, HUFS to jointly provide Korean language learning program

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Aug 11, 2020 - 13:15       Updated : Aug 11, 2020 - 13:15
BigHit Edu’s education textbooks titled “Learn! KOREAN with BTS” was co-developed with HUFS professor Heo Yong (BigHit Entertainment)
BigHit Edu’s education textbooks titled “Learn! KOREAN with BTS” was co-developed with HUFS professor Heo Yong (BigHit Entertainment)


The Korea Foundation, K-pop powerhouse Big Hit Entertainment’s education business unit BigHit Edu and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies are working together to develop and provide Korean language learning programs.

As their first project together, they will provide a program for KF‘s e-school lectures for universities overseas, including Middlebury College in the US, Ecole Normale Superieure and EDHEC Business School in France this year. The organization has been providing content for Korean studies and Korean language lectures to foreign universities through its e-school project since 2011.

This lecture will be taught using BigHit Edu’s education textbooks titled “Learn! KOREAN with BTS,” which was co-developed with HUFS professor Heo Yong to help K-pop fans learn Korean language through BTS-related cultural content.

“As cultural products like K-pop sensation BTS and director Bong Joon-ho‘s film ‘Parasite’ become recognized worldwide, we see that the interest in the Korean language has rapidly increased. ’Learn!KOREAN with BTS’ lectures will greatly contribute to encouraging Korean language learning abroad and promoting Korean language and culture,” KF President Lee Geun said in a statement.

The three entities added that they will continue their cooperation by creating programs such as the Korean Fellowship, which will provide opportunities to study Korean language by taking classes at universities in Korea.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114