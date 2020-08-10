 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

SPO to mark Liberation Day with concert at former prison for independence fighters

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 10, 2020 - 14:06       Updated : Aug 10, 2020 - 14:06
Poster image of the SPO’s concert on Saturday (SPO)
Poster image of the SPO’s concert on Saturday (SPO)

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a special concert on Saturday at the outdoor stage of Seodaemun Prison History Hall, western Seoul, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Liberation Day.

Every year, the SPO, funded by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, holds a commemorative concert celebrating the day at iconic locations across Seoul such as the Sejong Center of Performing Arts, Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Plaza.

This year, the concert will be held at the Seodaemun Prison History Hall, where independence fighters were held during the Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

It will be the first outreach concert by SPO Music Director Osmo Vanska, who has helmed the position since January. Vanska, who has flown in from the US, is currently in a two-week self-quarantine in Seoul.

The program on Saturday consists of compositions that are often deemed patriotic, including Ahn Eak-tai’s “Aegukga,” which was adopted as the national anthem, Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67, I. Allegro con brio, among others. Korean traditional folk song Arirang (arranged by Texu Kim) is also on the program.

To maintain a safe environment, the audience members will be limited to 100. Reservations for the concert can be made via the SPO’s website at www.seoulphil.or.kr from 11 a.m., Tuesday. The event will be streamed via YouTube and Naver TV.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114