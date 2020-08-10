 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

K-Intangible Heritage Festival to kick off Thursday

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Aug 10, 2020 - 16:27       Updated : Aug 10, 2020 - 16:27
Poster of K-Intangible Heritage Festival (CHA)
Poster of K-Intangible Heritage Festival (CHA)


The National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, is holding the K-Intangible Heritage Festival from Thursday to Saturday.

Under the theme of “Re:Heritage Connect,” the inaugural festival will offer one-day classes for foreigners living in Korea to learn and experience intangible heritages of Korea.

Performances of “Daechwita,” a genre of traditional Korean music that was performed at parades of kings and other military ceremonies, and Korean traditional mask dance drama “Bongsan Talchum” will take place during the festival. These intangible heritages recently received global attention when K-pop boy band BTS created music and dance inspired by them.

Korean traditional music concert by performers from different countries, including US-born gayageum player Jocelyn Clark, as well as performers from Cameroon and Mexico will be held during the festival.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Seodo band which performs music that has both Korean traditional and Western pop music elements and Uheeska, a team that presents music that has a mixture of two genres-- Korean traditional music gugak and ska from Jamaica, will take to the stage.

Under strict quarantine guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors must go through temperature checks, sanitize their hands, wear masks and provide personal information before entering the venue. Also, everyone must make online reservations in advance.

For more information, visit the National Intangible Heritage Center’s website at www.nihc.go.kr/. Admission is free of charge

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114