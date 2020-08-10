 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK believed to have received more rain in August than in 2007 major flooding: unification ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2020 - 13:46       Updated : Aug 10, 2020 - 13:46
(KCTV-Yonhap)
(KCTV-Yonhap)

North Korea appears to have received more rainfall this month than the corresponding period of 2007 when the communist nation was hit by some of the worst flooding, the unification ministry said Monday.

"We expect North Korea to be affected by the flood in the entire region and have problems in controlling the water flow," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.

When North Korea faced the worst flood damage in 2007, 500 to 700 millimeters of rain fell during seven days, and August's precipitation level is expected to be higher than that, the spokesperson said.

The official also pointed out that around 854 mm of rain poured in Pyonggang County in Gangwon Province from Aug. 1-6, and that amounts to nearly the county's annual precipitation level of 960 mm.

"The average precipitation level in Kaesong in August is 275.7 mm. The level of rainfall it received from Aug. 1 to 6 was 423.9 mm, which is nearly 154 percent of the monthly average," he added.

The North experienced major flooding in July 2007 that killed hundreds, left thousands injured and affected the country's communication network, transportation and power supply.

The flooding forced the North to postpone an inter-Korean summit set for August between then-leader Kim Jong-il and South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun to October. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114