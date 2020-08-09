 Back To Top
Sports

Doosan Bears infielder Hur Kyoung-min voted KBO's top player for July

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2020 - 16:15       Updated : Aug 9, 2020 - 16:15
Doosan Bears infielder Hur Kyoung-min (Yonhap)
Doosan Bears infielder Hur Kyoung-min (Yonhap)

Doosan Bears infielder Hur Kyoung-min has been voted the best player in the South Korean professional baseball league for July, the sport's governing body said Sunday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Hur was named the Player of the Month for July, following voting from fans and the media.

It is his first monthly MVP award since he joined the Doosan Bears in the KBO League in 2009.

The infielder, who plays both as a third baseman and shortstop, batted .494/.538/.554 in July, with the league-most 41 hits and six stolen bases in 22 games last month.

He received 19 out of 30 votes cast by the media, and collected 43,910 out of 234,257 online votes from fans, for a converted total of 41.04 points. Lotte Giants starter Dan Straily came next with 35.75 points, though he led the fan voting with 136,287 votes.

Hur will receive 2 million won ($1,670) in prize money and a gold bar worth 600,000 won, courtesy of the league's main sponsor, Shinhan Bank. (Yonhap)
