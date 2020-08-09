 Back To Top
Business

Biz groups donate to flood relief

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Aug 9, 2020 - 16:34       Updated : Aug 9, 2020 - 16:34
(LG)
(LG)
South Korean conglomerates Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group made donations to assist flood victims amid continuing heavy rainfall, the groups said Sunday.

Hyundai Motor pledged 2 billion won ($1.68 million) to benefit flood victims and repair damage.

The nation’s biggest carmaker will provide the funds to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on Monday while also offering free vehicle maintenance checkups for association staff providing laundry services and daily necessities for victims, the company said.

Both Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have been offering on-site inspection services for cars since last month in areas hit hard by floods.

Vehicles can also be sent for repairs to service centers directly managed by the company at a 50 percent discount, if the owners do not have car insurance.

“We’ll continue to help quickly restore the damaged areas so flood victims can go back to their normal lives,” one Hyundai Motor official said.

SK Group said it has also donated 2 billion won to the same association as Hyundai Motor Group.

LG Electronics will offer free repairs for electronic items in Daejeon, an area that was hit hard by heavy downpours over the weekend.

LG Household & Health Care sent 4,000 sets of daily necessities and 8,600 bottles of water in cooperation with its subsidiary Coca-Cola.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
