Korean financial groups step up to aid flood-hit regions

Woori Financial Group employees cooperate with Korean Red Cross officials in packing meal boxes for flood victims at a volunteer center in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province on Friday. (Woori Financial Group)

With torrential rains battering South Korea’s central regions, local financial groups are lending a helping hand, including donations and staff volunteers to flood-hit regions.



Woori Financial Group has sent food and water supplies and a volunteer group in North Chungcheong Province, one of the regions that was hardly hit by torrential rains.



The group previously donated 100 million won ($84,100) for flood relief and sent support packages including hygiene, daily necessities and clothes to 400 households across the provinces of North Chungcheong and Gangwon that left many homeless due to floods.



Its flagship lender Woori Bank also recently announced a plan to operate a 200-billion-won financial support program until Sept. 29, to help repair facilities and businesses damaged by floods. Small and medium-sized business owners and the self-employed will be able to receive a special loan under 500 million won each - maximum of 20 million won per customer will be extended to any flood victims.



“We will do everything possible to help recover areas damaged by the floods and support our customers,” Sohn Tae-seung, chairman and CEO of Woori Financial Group said.





NH NongHyup Chairman Kim Gwang-soo (second from left) volunteers with employees on repairing damaged facilities at a plant farm in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (NH NongHyup)

NH Financial Group has also dispatched 50 volunteers -- including its chairman Kim Gwang-soo -- to a plant farm in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on Friday, according to the firm.



The volunteers helped recover damaged facilities and greenhouses and relocated plants to safer grounds.



NH NongHyup vowed to continue its volunteering work with cooperation of its all units.



KB Financial Group donated 500 million won to an emergency relief fund managed by the Korea Disaster Relief Association. It said, it would top it up with 500 million won and 20 million won worth of corporate and personal loans, respectively.





