Seoul sees highest rise in local cases

Novel coronavirus cases in South Korea rose by 36 to 14,598 on Sunday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s database.
Of the new cases, 30 were locally transmitted and six were imported. One more person died in the 24 hours ending Saturday at midnight, putting the death toll at 305. Case fatality rate stands at 2.09 percent, which is much higher for those 80 or older at 25.2 percent.
Most of the local cases -- 26 -- were found in the Greater Seoul area. Two were found in Gwangju, and North and South Chungcheong provinces each had one.
In Seoul, which saw the steepest increase in caseload in the country since May, the citywide total reached 1,675. The case count in the capital and districts that surround in together topped 2,815.
Newly identified local clusters are tied to churches, door-to-door sales company and a nursing home -- all in Seoul and its satellite cities of Goyang and Gimpo.
One of the travel-related cases was detected at airport checkpoints and five were diagnosed while in quarantine. Since April 1, a 14-day quarantine has been mandatory for all arriving passengers.
In the last two weeks between July 27 and Sunday, 58 percent or 260 of the 448 reported cases were from overseas and six or 1.3 percent contacts of recent arrivals. Nearly 10 percent were untraceable -- meaning, the infections could not be traced to their sources.
So far, 93.4 percent or 13,642 of the known patients have recovered from the infection and released from care. Among 651 currently receiving treatment, 16 are in critical condition.
Korea has conducted 1,624,650 tests since Jan. 3 with 98 percent, or 1,593,249, showing negative results.
