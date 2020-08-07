With planes grounded, airline food seeks new life

"Pork Plz": An airline-themed ready meal is sold at 4,300 won ($3.60). (Yim Hyun-su)

When convenience store CU launched airline-themed ready meals late June, the company said it wanted to “comfort” people who couldn’t travel abroad during the coronavirus pandemic.



Whatever your view of airplane food, the idea is not as niche as it may sound. After all, airline food reigns among the popular mukbang ideas for South Korean YouTubers, given its association with international travel and holidays, which sometimes rack up millions of views.



The novel food product series -- “Pork Plz,” “Chicken Plz” and “Beef Plz”-- which comes in aluminum containers to “recreate the feeling of an in-flight meal,” has been a hit, according to the company.



While the dishes take the idea from airlines, they are made by an ordinary food company and not an airline catering service.



“Social media reaction has been warm over its cuteness and sales of the meals have gone up by 22 percent in the first week of August, compared to last month,” one CU official said.



The ready meals come against the backdrop of an industry-wide crisis in aviation, which has remained among the worst hit parts of the economy since the pandemic broke out.



International flights have come to a halt as the daily number of passengers at Incheon Airport dropped by 97 percent in recent months compared to last year. Talks to acquire two airlines, Asiana Airlines and Eastar Jet, have also gone cold -- and so has the airplane food.





