Genexine’s COVID-19 drug to begin phase 1 trial in Korea

Genexine‘s COVID-19 treatment candidate GX-17 was given the Korean drug authority’s grant to proceed to phase 1 human trials, Friday.
GX-17 is a protein drug recombining human IL-7 and hybrid Fc (hyFc) that the company had been developing as an anti-cancer treatment. It is a T-Cell growth factor that proliferates a patient‘s immune cells, by which it slows the progression of an illness and hastens recovery.
With the addition of GX-17, South Korea now has 13 treatment researches and two vaccine researches ongoing to tackle COVID-19.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
